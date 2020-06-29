All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated August 26 2019 at 8:51 AM

2004 Oakwood Forest Drive

No Longer Available
Location

2004 Oakwood Street, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Bolton floorplan is a cozy one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. As you enter you will be welcomed by an open concept living area, with a small breakfast bar separating the kitchen. The U shape kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. The bedrooms are set in the back of the home, and the master has its own private master bath and huge walk in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are separated by the other full bath. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive have any available units?
2004 Oakwood Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Oakwood Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

