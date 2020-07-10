All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:42 AM

1900 Oakwood Street

1900 Oakwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Oakwood Street, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in established neighborhood with mature trees. Coming Soon!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Oakwood Street have any available units?
1900 Oakwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 1900 Oakwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Oakwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Oakwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Oakwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 1900 Oakwood Street offer parking?
No, 1900 Oakwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Oakwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Oakwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Oakwood Street have a pool?
No, 1900 Oakwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Oakwood Street have accessible units?
No, 1900 Oakwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Oakwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Oakwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Oakwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Oakwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

