Haltom City, TX
1410 Joplin Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:12 AM

1410 Joplin Street

1410 Joplin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Joplin Street, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally adorable remodeled home with roomy floor plan and lots of upgrades. All new floors, paint, appliances, and fixtures. Ceiling fans throughout. Tankless water Heater for on demand hot water. Must see that wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Joplin Street have any available units?
1410 Joplin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 1410 Joplin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Joplin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Joplin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Joplin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 1410 Joplin Street offer parking?
No, 1410 Joplin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Joplin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Joplin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Joplin Street have a pool?
No, 1410 Joplin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Joplin Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 Joplin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Joplin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Joplin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Joplin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Joplin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

