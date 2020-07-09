Totally adorable remodeled home with roomy floor plan and lots of upgrades. All new floors, paint, appliances, and fixtures. Ceiling fans throughout. Tankless water Heater for on demand hot water. Must see that wont last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1410 Joplin Street have any available units?
1410 Joplin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 1410 Joplin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Joplin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.