15917 Rockingham St

Amenities
Stunning Frisco home with all the curb appeal! Open concept living space with beautiful wood floors, tray ceilings and gas fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and over-sized kitchen island. Private master suite and bath includes double sinks, garden tub and walk in closet. Nice sized backyard with covered porch. Pets case by case. $250 pet deposit & $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet ** $200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing