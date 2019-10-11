133 Shirley Court

Amenities

Incredibly spacious & airy property with 3 beds, 2 full baths. Features a large laundry closet and laminate floors, split bedroom floor plan, large kitchen with ample storage! Spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. Updated lighting, decorative molding, laminate in most of the home & carpet in the bedrooms. Soaking tub and large walk in closet in the master! Large spacious yard and no neighbors on one side! Close to the great elementary school, short drive to all major roadways including DNT, 121, FM423. Close to shopping and all of life's conveniences but set away from the hustle and bustle. New Skirting and many great updates just done. Exterior will be painted soon as well!