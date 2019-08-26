12604 Seagull Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Nice 3-2-2 ready to Move-in in Frisco area. Close to all jobs in 380 corridor and Maint St. Decorator paint. Granite top kitchen island. Walk-in pantry-utility combo. Updated Beautiful Exterior Programmable Lights. Extra Attic Insulation Added for Low Utility Bills. Close to Community Park and Pool.