12604 Seagull Way

Nice 3-2-2 ready to Move-in in Frisco area. Close to all jobs in 380 corridor and Maint St. Decorator paint. Granite top kitchen island. Walk-in pantry-utility combo. Updated Beautiful Exterior Programmable Lights. Extra Attic Insulation Added for Low Utility Bills. Close to Community Park and Pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
