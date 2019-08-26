All apartments in Hackberry
12604 Seagull Way
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:37 AM

12604 Seagull Way

12604 Seagull Way · No Longer Available
Location

12604 Seagull Way, Hackberry, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Nice 3-2-2 ready to Move-in in Frisco area. Close to all jobs in 380 corridor and Maint St. Decorator paint. Granite top kitchen island. Walk-in pantry-utility combo. Updated Beautiful Exterior Programmable Lights. Extra Attic Insulation Added for Low Utility Bills. Close to Community Park and Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12604 Seagull Way have any available units?
12604 Seagull Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackberry, TX.
What amenities does 12604 Seagull Way have?
Some of 12604 Seagull Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12604 Seagull Way currently offering any rent specials?
12604 Seagull Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12604 Seagull Way pet-friendly?
No, 12604 Seagull Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackberry.
Does 12604 Seagull Way offer parking?
No, 12604 Seagull Way does not offer parking.
Does 12604 Seagull Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12604 Seagull Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12604 Seagull Way have a pool?
Yes, 12604 Seagull Way has a pool.
Does 12604 Seagull Way have accessible units?
No, 12604 Seagull Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12604 Seagull Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12604 Seagull Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12604 Seagull Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12604 Seagull Way does not have units with air conditioning.

