12600 Skeeter Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Amazing single family home on a corner lot offering privacy, right next to the pool and play area, charming floor plan. New hardwood flooring in family room and living areas. The spacious family room conveniently opens to the kitchen with gas oven & range, refrigerator. The master suite a walk-in closet. The private guest bedroom and bath are split from the master. The large linen closet is located in the hall across from the guest bathroom. A separate utility room leads to the two-car garage. Nearby schools include Hackberry Elementary School, Lakeside Middle School and Little Elm High School.Longer lease terms available. Pets approved on a case by case basis by owner.