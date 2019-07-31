All apartments in Hackberry
Find more places like 12504 Sunrise Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hackberry, TX
/
12504 Sunrise Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM

12504 Sunrise Drive

12504 Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12504 Sunrise Drive, Hackberry, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12504 Sunrise Drive have any available units?
12504 Sunrise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackberry, TX.
What amenities does 12504 Sunrise Drive have?
Some of 12504 Sunrise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12504 Sunrise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12504 Sunrise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12504 Sunrise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12504 Sunrise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackberry.
Does 12504 Sunrise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12504 Sunrise Drive offers parking.
Does 12504 Sunrise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12504 Sunrise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12504 Sunrise Drive have a pool?
No, 12504 Sunrise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12504 Sunrise Drive have accessible units?
No, 12504 Sunrise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12504 Sunrise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12504 Sunrise Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12504 Sunrise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12504 Sunrise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXHickory Creek, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Flower Mound, TXAubrey, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXPilot Point, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXSanger, TXFairview, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District