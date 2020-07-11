All apartments in Guadalupe County
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:46 AM

239 Lake Ridge Drive

239 Lake Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

239 Lake Ridge Drive, Guadalupe County, TX 78155

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Ready to move into! Easy access to IH-10 and New Braunfels, well kept 3BR, 2BA home on nice corner lot with privacy fenced backyard, 2 car garage, some appliances convey. Fireplace, central cooling and heating, come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Lake Ridge Drive have any available units?
239 Lake Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Guadalupe County, TX.
What amenities does 239 Lake Ridge Drive have?
Some of 239 Lake Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Lake Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
239 Lake Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Lake Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 239 Lake Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Guadalupe County.
Does 239 Lake Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 239 Lake Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 239 Lake Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Lake Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Lake Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 239 Lake Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 239 Lake Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 239 Lake Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Lake Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Lake Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Lake Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Lake Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
