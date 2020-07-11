239 Lake Ridge Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move into! Easy access to IH-10 and New Braunfels, well kept 3BR, 2BA home on nice corner lot with privacy fenced backyard, 2 car garage, some appliances convey. Fireplace, central cooling and heating, come see!