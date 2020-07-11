Ready to move into! Easy access to IH-10 and New Braunfels, well kept 3BR, 2BA home on nice corner lot with privacy fenced backyard, 2 car garage, some appliances convey. Fireplace, central cooling and heating, come see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 239 Lake Ridge Drive have any available units?
239 Lake Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Guadalupe County, TX.
What amenities does 239 Lake Ridge Drive have?
Some of 239 Lake Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Lake Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
239 Lake Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.