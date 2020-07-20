Cozy duplex unit in quiet neighborhood. Generous sized bedrooms with ample storage area. All elelctric and unit comes with fridge. Covered patio overlooks large fenced backyard. Available after March 8th!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 West Street have any available units?
What amenities does 224 West Street have?
Some of 224 West Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 West Street is not currently offering any rent specials.