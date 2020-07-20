All apartments in Guadalupe County
Guadalupe County, TX
224 West Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:38 AM

224 West Street

224 West Street · No Longer Available
Location

224 West Street, Guadalupe County, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy duplex unit in quiet neighborhood. Generous sized bedrooms with ample storage area. All elelctric and unit comes with fridge. Covered patio overlooks large fenced backyard. Available after March 8th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 West Street have any available units?
224 West Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Guadalupe County, TX.
What amenities does 224 West Street have?
Some of 224 West Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 West Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 224 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Guadalupe County.
Does 224 West Street offer parking?
No, 224 West Street does not offer parking.
Does 224 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 West Street have a pool?
No, 224 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 224 West Street have accessible units?
No, 224 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 West Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 West Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 West Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 West Street does not have units with air conditioning.
