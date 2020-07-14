All apartments in Groves
Find more places like Cambridge in the Groves.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Groves, TX
/
Cambridge in the Groves
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Cambridge in the Groves

Open Now until 5pm
5501 W Washington Blvd · (409) 235-0901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Groves
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX 77619

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-220 · Avail. Jul 31

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 2-218 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 2-120 · Avail. Jul 31

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6-249 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambridge in the Groves.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library. Our pet-friendly one, two, and three bedroom apartments provide you with all the small-town comforts you crave while still prioritizing your daily conveniences. Updated in-home features align with handy community amenities to create a space you love coming home to, day in and day out.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,12+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant 18+
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 Bedroom), $500 (3 Bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply, 25 lbs Weight Limit
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply, 25 Pound Weight Limit
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35
restrictions: 25 lbs Weight Limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambridge in the Groves have any available units?
Cambridge in the Groves has 12 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cambridge in the Groves have?
Some of Cambridge in the Groves's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge in the Groves currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge in the Groves is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cambridge in the Groves pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambridge in the Groves is pet friendly.
Does Cambridge in the Groves offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge in the Groves offers parking.
Does Cambridge in the Groves have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cambridge in the Groves does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge in the Groves have a pool?
Yes, Cambridge in the Groves has a pool.
Does Cambridge in the Groves have accessible units?
No, Cambridge in the Groves does not have accessible units.
Does Cambridge in the Groves have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cambridge in the Groves has units with dishwashers.
Does Cambridge in the Groves have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cambridge in the Groves has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Cambridge in the Groves?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Groves 2 BedroomsGroves Apartments with Parking
Groves Cheap PlacesGroves Dog Friendly Apartments
Groves Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beaumont, TXLake Charles, LAPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXOrange, TX
Prien, LAWestlake, LACentral Gardens, TXBridge City, TX
Port Neches, TXMoss Bluff, LACarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity