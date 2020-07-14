Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments online portal

Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library. Our pet-friendly one, two, and three bedroom apartments provide you with all the small-town comforts you crave while still prioritizing your daily conveniences. Updated in-home features align with handy community amenities to create a space you love coming home to, day in and day out.