Cambridge in the Groves

Lease Length: 3,6,12+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant 18+
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 Bedroom), $500 (3 Bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply, 25 lbs Weight Limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.