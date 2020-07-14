Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel ice maker oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving gym internet access

Apartment living made easy! Located in beautiful Greenville, Texas. Residences at Bear Creek offers 1 and two bedroom apartment homes.



Garden villas located in a quiet residential neighborhood.



The swimming pool steps from your home. A private patio or balcony on every residence. Vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, well equipped kitchens, and garages. Plenty of storage and closet space!



This community offers so much more than a typical residential neighborhood. Manager and maintenance on the premises. Personal, professional service. Trained professional staff taking care of your home and your needs. Changing your light bulbs, air filters and fixing the dishwasher has never been easier!



All of this in central Greenville, Texas, close to Main Street and Downtown. Near work, restaurants, nightlife and shopping. Convenient to Interstate 30, Highway 34, 69 and 389.