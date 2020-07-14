All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like Residences at Bear Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, TX
/
Residences at Bear Creek
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:55 AM

Residences at Bear Creek

5501 Sayle St · (833) 909-2019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5501 Sayle St, Greenville, TX 75402

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 269 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 168 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences at Bear Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
gym
internet access
Apartment living made easy! Located in beautiful Greenville, Texas. Residences at Bear Creek offers 1 and two bedroom apartment homes.

Garden villas located in a quiet residential neighborhood.

The swimming pool steps from your home. A private patio or balcony on every residence. Vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, well equipped kitchens, and garages. Plenty of storage and closet space!

This community offers so much more than a typical residential neighborhood. Manager and maintenance on the premises. Personal, professional service. Trained professional staff taking care of your home and your needs. Changing your light bulbs, air filters and fixing the dishwasher has never been easier!

All of this in central Greenville, Texas, close to Main Street and Downtown. Near work, restaurants, nightlife and shopping. Convenient to Interstate 30, Highway 34, 69 and 389.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $300, 2 Beds: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 40 lb Weight Limit, All pets are subject to approval and require vet records and a photo.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot. Attached 1 or 2 Car Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residences at Bear Creek have any available units?
Residences at Bear Creek has 4 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Residences at Bear Creek have?
Some of Residences at Bear Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences at Bear Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Residences at Bear Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residences at Bear Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences at Bear Creek is pet friendly.
Does Residences at Bear Creek offer parking?
Yes, Residences at Bear Creek offers parking.
Does Residences at Bear Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Residences at Bear Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences at Bear Creek have a pool?
Yes, Residences at Bear Creek has a pool.
Does Residences at Bear Creek have accessible units?
No, Residences at Bear Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Residences at Bear Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residences at Bear Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Residences at Bear Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Residences at Bear Creek has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Residences at Bear Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summerwind Apartment Homes
6115 Jack Finney Blvd
Greenville, TX 75402
King Place Apartments
4700 King Street
Greenville, TX 75401

Similar Pages

Greenville 3 BedroomsGreenville Apartments with Parking
Greenville Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXPlano, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Sherman, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXParis, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity