MLS# 14361540 - Built by Ameritex Homes - Ready Now! ~ 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; backyard fence will be built before closing; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3308 Gillespie have any available units?
3308 Gillespie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, TX.
Is 3308 Gillespie currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Gillespie isn't currently offering any rent specials.