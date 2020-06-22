All apartments in Greenville
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3308 Gillespie

3308 Gillespie Street · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Gillespie Street, Greenville, TX 75401

Amenities

MLS# 14361540 - Built by Ameritex Homes - Ready Now! ~ 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; backyard fence will be built before closing; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Gillespie have any available units?
3308 Gillespie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, TX.
What amenities does 3308 Gillespie have?
Some of 3308 Gillespie's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Gillespie currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Gillespie isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Gillespie pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Gillespie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 3308 Gillespie offer parking?
No, 3308 Gillespie does not offer parking.
Does 3308 Gillespie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Gillespie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Gillespie have a pool?
No, 3308 Gillespie does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Gillespie have accessible units?
No, 3308 Gillespie does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Gillespie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Gillespie has units with dishwashers.
Does 3308 Gillespie have units with air conditioning?
No, 3308 Gillespie does not have units with air conditioning.
