All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 3007 Poplar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Greenville, TX
/
3007 Poplar Street
Last updated July 19 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3007 Poplar Street
3007 Poplar Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3007 Poplar Street, Greenville, TX 75402
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for move-in. Home is only a couple of years old with granite countertops and new fixtures.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3007 Poplar Street have any available units?
3007 Poplar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenville, TX
.
What amenities does 3007 Poplar Street have?
Some of 3007 Poplar Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3007 Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Poplar Street pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Poplar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenville
.
Does 3007 Poplar Street offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Poplar Street offers parking.
Does 3007 Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Poplar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 3007 Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 3007 Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 Poplar Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Poplar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Poplar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
