Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center guest parking key fob access lobby online portal pool table

Live at Grapevine Station Apartments! Grapevine Texas' premier luxury apartment community. Grapevine Station offers gorgeous studio, one bedroom, one bedroom plus, and two bedroom apartments as well as amazing two bedroom cottages / townhomes in the heart of beautiful Grapevine. Grapevine Station Apartments is conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth and has easy access to the many attractions in Grapevine, TX. Live at Grapevine Station Apartments and walk to Starbucks, restaurants, nightlife, and shopping. Grapevine Station Apts is connected to a gorgeous biking and walking trail system developed by the city and nearby to Grapevine Lake, Downtown Grapevine, the aquarium, movie theatre and a slew of local wineries and tasting rooms.