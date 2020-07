Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed alarm system bike storage business center car wash area coffee bar conference room e-payments game room hot tub pool table

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Riverwalk offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Grapevine, TX just minutes from DFW Airport. Grapevine Mills Mall is right around the corner with plenty of great shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Many of our apartment homes include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Some feature upgrades like side-by-side refrigerators, kitchen islands and attached garages. Our community is home to a private 45-acre park and residents of Camden Riverwalk can take advantage of our 1.2 mile walking trail that runs throughout the park. It is the perfect place to walk your dog, along with the leash-free environment of our onsite dog park. Relax poolside at 1 of our 2 pools featuring shallow water tanning decks and poolside grills! At Camden Riverwalk, we have thought of ...