Fantastic open floor plan is nice area of Grapevine. Wood flooring and tile throughout. Granite tops in baths and kitchen. Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Huge back yard for entertaining. This property is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 926 Harber Avenue have any available units?
926 Harber Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 Harber Avenue have?
Some of 926 Harber Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Harber Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
926 Harber Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.