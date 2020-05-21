Rent Calculator
Last updated February 27 2020 at 9:44 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
916 College Street
916 West College Street
·
No Longer Available

Location
916 West College Street, Grapevine, TX 76051
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath house with large backyard. Centrally located, within walking distance from schools, restaurants and shopping! Come take a look today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 916 College Street have any available units?
916 College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grapevine, TX
.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grapevine Rent Report
.
Is 916 College Street currently offering any rent specials?
916 College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 College Street pet-friendly?
No, 916 College Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grapevine
.
Does 916 College Street offer parking?
Yes, 916 College Street offers parking.
Does 916 College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 College Street have a pool?
No, 916 College Street does not have a pool.
Does 916 College Street have accessible units?
No, 916 College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 916 College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 College Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 College Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 College Street does not have units with air conditioning.
