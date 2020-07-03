All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 914 Meadowbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
914 Meadowbrook Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

914 Meadowbrook Drive

914 Meadowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

914 Meadowbrook Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage, half Duplex , good long standing neighbor, credit score needed is 620+, application fee $45., Pets allowed with owners approval, no aggressive breeds, deposit $770, available now for move in.,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Meadowbrook Drive have any available units?
914 Meadowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Meadowbrook Drive have?
Some of 914 Meadowbrook Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Meadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
914 Meadowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Meadowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Meadowbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 914 Meadowbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 914 Meadowbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 914 Meadowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Meadowbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 914 Meadowbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 914 Meadowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 914 Meadowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Meadowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Meadowbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary