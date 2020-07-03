914 Meadowbrook Drive

2 Bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage, half Duplex , good long standing neighbor, credit score needed is 620+, application fee $45., Pets allowed with owners approval, no aggressive breeds, deposit $770, available now for move in.,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
