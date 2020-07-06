912 Meadowbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Hard to find duplex in Grapevine Colleyville ISD with one car garage. Updated kitchen in 2016 with granite kitchen counter, under mount sink. New SS dishwasher, stove, microwave. Large backyard with open deck.