Hard to find duplex in Grapevine Colleyville ISD with one car garage. Updated kitchen in 2016 with granite kitchen counter, under mount sink. New SS dishwasher, stove, microwave. Large backyard with open deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 912 Meadowbrook Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
What amenities does 912 Meadowbrook Drive have?
Some of 912 Meadowbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Meadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
