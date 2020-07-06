All apartments in Grapevine
912 Meadowbrook Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:53 PM

912 Meadowbrook Drive

912 Meadowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

912 Meadowbrook Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard to find duplex in Grapevine Colleyville ISD with one car garage. Updated kitchen in 2016 with granite kitchen counter, under mount sink. New SS dishwasher, stove, microwave. Large backyard with open deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Meadowbrook Drive have any available units?
912 Meadowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Meadowbrook Drive have?
Some of 912 Meadowbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Meadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
912 Meadowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Meadowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 912 Meadowbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 912 Meadowbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 912 Meadowbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 912 Meadowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Meadowbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 912 Meadowbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 912 Meadowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 912 Meadowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Meadowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Meadowbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

