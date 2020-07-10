All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated April 18 2020

621 E Worth Street

621 East Worth Street · No Longer Available
Location

621 East Worth Street, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

granite counters
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Walking distance to Downtown Grapevine! Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with granite counter tops in the kitchen, 2 full baths and a large backyard. Live within walking distance of unique restaurants, shopping and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 E Worth Street have any available units?
621 E Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
Is 621 E Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
621 E Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 E Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 621 E Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 621 E Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 621 E Worth Street offers parking.
Does 621 E Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 E Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 E Worth Street have a pool?
No, 621 E Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 621 E Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 621 E Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 621 E Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 E Worth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 E Worth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 E Worth Street does not have units with air conditioning.

