621 E Worth Street

Walking distance to Downtown Grapevine! Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with granite counter tops in the kitchen, 2 full baths and a large backyard. Live within walking distance of unique restaurants, shopping and entertainment!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
