All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 617 Lakewood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
617 Lakewood Lane
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:40 AM

617 Lakewood Lane

617 Lakewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

617 Lakewood Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1605 sq ft, 2 story home in Grapevine! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Lakewood Lane have any available units?
617 Lakewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Lakewood Lane have?
Some of 617 Lakewood Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Lakewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
617 Lakewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Lakewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Lakewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 617 Lakewood Lane offer parking?
No, 617 Lakewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 617 Lakewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Lakewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Lakewood Lane have a pool?
No, 617 Lakewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 617 Lakewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 617 Lakewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Lakewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Lakewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary