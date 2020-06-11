All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:57 AM

5215 Brettenmeadow

5215 Brettenmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5215 Brettenmeadow Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Beautiful one story ranch in great neighborhood. Near Grapevine Elementary School. Park is located one block away. Three bedroom 2 bath home, with pretty backyard, covered patio. No carpet in the house. All rooms have wood or tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 Brettenmeadow have any available units?
5215 Brettenmeadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 5215 Brettenmeadow have?
Some of 5215 Brettenmeadow's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 Brettenmeadow currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Brettenmeadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 Brettenmeadow pet-friendly?
No, 5215 Brettenmeadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 5215 Brettenmeadow offer parking?
Yes, 5215 Brettenmeadow offers parking.
Does 5215 Brettenmeadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5215 Brettenmeadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 Brettenmeadow have a pool?
No, 5215 Brettenmeadow does not have a pool.
Does 5215 Brettenmeadow have accessible units?
No, 5215 Brettenmeadow does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 Brettenmeadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 5215 Brettenmeadow does not have units with dishwashers.

