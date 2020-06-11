Beautiful one story ranch in great neighborhood. Near Grapevine Elementary School. Park is located one block away. Three bedroom 2 bath home, with pretty backyard, covered patio. No carpet in the house. All rooms have wood or tile.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5215 Brettenmeadow have any available units?
5215 Brettenmeadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
What amenities does 5215 Brettenmeadow have?
Some of 5215 Brettenmeadow's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 Brettenmeadow currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Brettenmeadow is not currently offering any rent specials.