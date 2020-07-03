513 Dove Creek Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This Grapevine property is located between Lake Grapevine and Down Town Grapevine. Open concept, Updated, wood flooring, granite in kitchen, half bath and master bath, stainless frig, stainless appliances, double ovens, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, travertine - stone flooring in master bath, jetted tub includes continual hot water heater, dual shower heads, 2 living and eating areas, 2 car garage with opener, private wooded back yard with gunite spa with jets seats 8 people with waterfall, flag stone patio, sprinkler system, iron gate. (Weekly spa maintenance included in rent) Apply online