512 Woodhill Court

Amenities
Welcome to your own personal OASIS! Don't miss this beautiful home nestled within the trees on a quiet cul-de- sac. This 3,340 sq ft home has 5 beds, 2.1 baths and will impress with new paint inside and out, new flooring, all new windows, 2 new AC units, new roof 2017, beautifully landscaped backyard, pool-spa and cabana and more. Students attend the highly regarded Grapevine Elementary. Close proximity shopping and dining with easy access to 360, 121 & DFW Airport. This is a truly a MUST SEE home