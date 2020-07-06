All apartments in Grapevine
512 Woodhill Court

512 Woodhill Court · No Longer Available
Location

512 Woodhill Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to your own personal OASIS! Don't miss this beautiful home nestled within the trees on a quiet cul-de- sac. This 3,340 sq ft home has 5 beds, 2.1 baths and will impress with new paint inside and out, new flooring, all new windows, 2 new AC units, new roof 2017, beautifully landscaped backyard, pool-spa and cabana and more. Students attend the highly regarded Grapevine Elementary. Close proximity shopping and dining with easy access to 360, 121 & DFW Airport. This is a truly a MUST SEE home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Woodhill Court have any available units?
512 Woodhill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Woodhill Court have?
Some of 512 Woodhill Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Woodhill Court currently offering any rent specials?
512 Woodhill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Woodhill Court pet-friendly?
No, 512 Woodhill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 512 Woodhill Court offer parking?
Yes, 512 Woodhill Court offers parking.
Does 512 Woodhill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Woodhill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Woodhill Court have a pool?
Yes, 512 Woodhill Court has a pool.
Does 512 Woodhill Court have accessible units?
No, 512 Woodhill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Woodhill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Woodhill Court has units with dishwashers.

