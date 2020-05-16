Completely renovated interior. Fourth bedroom and third living area added upstairs. Updates. Truly a great property. Directly across the street from a city park. Ideally located for access to 360 or to 121. Lots of shopping nearby.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 Westbury Dr have any available units?
509 Westbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Westbury Dr have?
Some of 509 Westbury Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Westbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
509 Westbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Westbury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Westbury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 509 Westbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 509 Westbury Dr offers parking.
Does 509 Westbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Westbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Westbury Dr have a pool?
No, 509 Westbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 509 Westbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 509 Westbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Westbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Westbury Dr has units with dishwashers.
