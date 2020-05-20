All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

505 Yellowstone Drive

505 Yellowstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

505 Yellowstone Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,614 sq ft, 1 story home in Grapevine! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Yellowstone Drive have any available units?
505 Yellowstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Yellowstone Drive have?
Some of 505 Yellowstone Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Yellowstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Yellowstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Yellowstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Yellowstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 505 Yellowstone Drive offer parking?
No, 505 Yellowstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 505 Yellowstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Yellowstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Yellowstone Drive have a pool?
No, 505 Yellowstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 Yellowstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Yellowstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Yellowstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Yellowstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

