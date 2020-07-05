Newly Renovated and Dazzling Master Bath! New Stain Master Carpet! Monthly Rental includes Lawn Care. Beautiful Corner Lot! Great Location with easy access to Hwy 360 and Hwy 121 & 5 mins to DFW Airport! Fantastic Neighborhood with Tree Lined Street! Hurry to see this excellent home! Joseph Winston Fontenot is a Licensed Texas Real Estate Salesperson. License #0562074.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 501 Woodhill Court have any available units?
501 Woodhill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Woodhill Court have?
Some of 501 Woodhill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Woodhill Court currently offering any rent specials?
501 Woodhill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.