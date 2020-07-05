501 Woodhill Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Renovated and Dazzling Master Bath! New Stain Master Carpet! Monthly Rental includes Lawn Care. Beautiful Corner Lot! Great Location with easy access to Hwy 360 and Hwy 121 & 5 mins to DFW Airport! Fantastic Neighborhood with Tree Lined Street! Hurry to see this excellent home! Joseph Winston Fontenot is a Licensed Texas Real Estate Salesperson. License #0562074.