Last updated May 12 2019 at 5:52 AM

444 Caviness Drive

444 Caviness Drive · No Longer Available
Location

444 Caviness Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious living space including, beautiful kitchen with updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Caviness Drive have any available units?
444 Caviness Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 Caviness Drive have?
Some of 444 Caviness Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Caviness Drive currently offering any rent specials?
444 Caviness Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Caviness Drive pet-friendly?
No, 444 Caviness Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 444 Caviness Drive offer parking?
Yes, 444 Caviness Drive offers parking.
Does 444 Caviness Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 Caviness Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Caviness Drive have a pool?
No, 444 Caviness Drive does not have a pool.
Does 444 Caviness Drive have accessible units?
No, 444 Caviness Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Caviness Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 Caviness Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

