All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 4349 Crestwood Court.
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
4349 Crestwood Court
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:12 PM
1 of 33
4349 Crestwood Court
4349 Crestwood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4349 Crestwood Court, Grapevine, TX 76051
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4349 Crestwood Court have any available units?
4349 Crestwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grapevine, TX
.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grapevine Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4349 Crestwood Court have?
Some of 4349 Crestwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4349 Crestwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4349 Crestwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4349 Crestwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 4349 Crestwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grapevine
.
Does 4349 Crestwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 4349 Crestwood Court offers parking.
Does 4349 Crestwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4349 Crestwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4349 Crestwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 4349 Crestwood Court has a pool.
Does 4349 Crestwood Court have accessible units?
No, 4349 Crestwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4349 Crestwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4349 Crestwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
