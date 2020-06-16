All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:12 PM

4349 Crestwood Court

4349 Crestwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

4349 Crestwood Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4349 Crestwood Court have any available units?
4349 Crestwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 4349 Crestwood Court have?
Some of 4349 Crestwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4349 Crestwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4349 Crestwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4349 Crestwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 4349 Crestwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 4349 Crestwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 4349 Crestwood Court offers parking.
Does 4349 Crestwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4349 Crestwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4349 Crestwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 4349 Crestwood Court has a pool.
Does 4349 Crestwood Court have accessible units?
No, 4349 Crestwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4349 Crestwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4349 Crestwood Court has units with dishwashers.

