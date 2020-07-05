Rent Calculator
421 Washington Street
421 Washington Street
Location
421 Washington Street, Grapevine, TX 76051
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This fully remodeled home is a short distance from downtown Grapevine with shops, restaurants and everything you could want. 15 minute drive to the airport and centrally located to all major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 421 Washington Street have any available units?
421 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grapevine, TX
.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grapevine Rent Report
.
What amenities does 421 Washington Street have?
Some of 421 Washington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 421 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grapevine
.
Does 421 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 421 Washington Street offers parking.
Does 421 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 421 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 421 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
