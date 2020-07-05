All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 421 Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
421 Washington Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

421 Washington Street

421 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

421 Washington Street, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This fully remodeled home is a short distance from downtown Grapevine with shops, restaurants and everything you could want. 15 minute drive to the airport and centrally located to all major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Washington Street have any available units?
421 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Washington Street have?
Some of 421 Washington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 421 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 421 Washington Street offers parking.
Does 421 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 421 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 421 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary