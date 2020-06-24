All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:06 PM

4165 Harvestwood Drive

4165 Harvestwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4165 Harvestwood Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Eat-in kitchen with Separate living areas.The fireplace is in family room. Tranquil backyard with pool, Professional landscape, sprinkler system. This home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4165 Harvestwood Drive have any available units?
4165 Harvestwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 4165 Harvestwood Drive have?
Some of 4165 Harvestwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4165 Harvestwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4165 Harvestwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4165 Harvestwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4165 Harvestwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 4165 Harvestwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4165 Harvestwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4165 Harvestwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4165 Harvestwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4165 Harvestwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4165 Harvestwood Drive has a pool.
Does 4165 Harvestwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4165 Harvestwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4165 Harvestwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4165 Harvestwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

