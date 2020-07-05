Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
4117 Meadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4117 Meadow Drive
4117 Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4117 Meadow Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Large, open, single story with storage galore! Huge kitchen! Beautiful wooden deck in landscaped backyard. Beautiful wood floors and lavish master bath. Pets considered on case by case basis. No Cats.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4117 Meadow Drive have any available units?
4117 Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grapevine, TX
.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grapevine Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4117 Meadow Drive have?
Some of 4117 Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4117 Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4117 Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4117 Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 4117 Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4117 Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4117 Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
