All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 4117 Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
4117 Meadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4117 Meadow Drive

4117 Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4117 Meadow Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Large, open, single story with storage galore! Huge kitchen! Beautiful wooden deck in landscaped backyard. Beautiful wood floors and lavish master bath. Pets considered on case by case basis. No Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Meadow Drive have any available units?
4117 Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 Meadow Drive have?
Some of 4117 Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4117 Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4117 Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 4117 Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4117 Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4117 Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary