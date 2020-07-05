Great neighborhood just 2 Blocks away from Historic Downtown Grapevine! This beautifully updated 3-2-2 home with great layout and large shed. Granite counter top in the kitchen, fridge included. All tile and laminate flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 365 Banyan Drive have?
Some of 365 Banyan Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
