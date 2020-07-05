All apartments in Grapevine
365 Banyan Drive

Location

365 Banyan Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Great neighborhood just 2 Blocks away from Historic Downtown Grapevine! This beautifully updated 3-2-2 home with great layout and large shed. Granite counter top in the kitchen, fridge included. All tile and laminate flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Banyan Drive have any available units?
365 Banyan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 Banyan Drive have?
Some of 365 Banyan Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Banyan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
365 Banyan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Banyan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 365 Banyan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 365 Banyan Drive offer parking?
No, 365 Banyan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 365 Banyan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 Banyan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Banyan Drive have a pool?
No, 365 Banyan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 365 Banyan Drive have accessible units?
No, 365 Banyan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Banyan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 Banyan Drive has units with dishwashers.

