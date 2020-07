Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Beautiful and updated home in quiet neighborhood within walking distance to Lake Grapevine and city parks. The home has a first floor master, 3 bedrooms up with a game room and media room. The large covered patio with grill is perfect for spending time by the pool and hot tub. Situated in the highly ranked Southlake Carroll School district.