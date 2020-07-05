All apartments in Grapevine
3408 Parr Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3408 Parr Road

3408 W T Parr Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3408 W T Parr Rd, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful large home with lovely features. Formal living and dining rooms open to grand curved staircase. Spacious eat in kitchen and breakfast nook with lots of windows open to family room with fireplace. Master bedroom down with bay window and door to patio. Master bath has whirlpool bath, separate shower and walk in closet. Third living area upstairs. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have jack and jill bath. Bedroom 4 has private bath. Three car garage with gated and circular driveway. Spacious yard with lots of mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Parr Road have any available units?
3408 Parr Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Parr Road have?
Some of 3408 Parr Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Parr Road currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Parr Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Parr Road pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Parr Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 3408 Parr Road offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Parr Road offers parking.
Does 3408 Parr Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Parr Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Parr Road have a pool?
Yes, 3408 Parr Road has a pool.
Does 3408 Parr Road have accessible units?
No, 3408 Parr Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Parr Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Parr Road has units with dishwashers.

