3408 Parr Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful large home with lovely features. Formal living and dining rooms open to grand curved staircase. Spacious eat in kitchen and breakfast nook with lots of windows open to family room with fireplace. Master bedroom down with bay window and door to patio. Master bath has whirlpool bath, separate shower and walk in closet. Third living area upstairs. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have jack and jill bath. Bedroom 4 has private bath. Three car garage with gated and circular driveway. Spacious yard with lots of mature trees.