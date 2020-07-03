3402 Timberline Drive

Amenities

Move in before summer starts - amazing duplex! Very private. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with covered parking. Half acre lot with fenced back yard. Laminate and tile flooring. Updated paint and hardware. New stove. Located directly in front of Grapevine High School. Walking distance to parks and schools. Lawn care is included. Prefer 3x gross income to rent. OK to apply prior to viewing. No vouchers please. Available Immediately!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,290, Available 5/4/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

