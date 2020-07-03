All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated May 3 2019 at 8:58 PM

3402 Timberline Drive

3402 Timberline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3402 Timberline Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in before summer starts - amazing duplex! Very private. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with covered parking. Half acre lot with fenced back yard. Laminate and tile flooring. Updated paint and hardware. New stove. Located directly in front of Grapevine High School. Walking distance to parks and schools. Lawn care is included. Prefer 3x gross income to rent. OK to apply prior to viewing. No vouchers please. Available Immediately!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,290, Available 5/4/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Timberline Drive have any available units?
3402 Timberline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3402 Timberline Drive have?
Some of 3402 Timberline Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Timberline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Timberline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Timberline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3402 Timberline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3402 Timberline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3402 Timberline Drive offers parking.
Does 3402 Timberline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3402 Timberline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Timberline Drive have a pool?
No, 3402 Timberline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3402 Timberline Drive have accessible units?
No, 3402 Timberline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Timberline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3402 Timberline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

