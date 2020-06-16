Great Location for this 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse. Large living room with fireplace, eat in kitchen and a flex room that can be another living area, formal dining or study! Extra storage space up stairs. Half bathroom down. All bedrooms up
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
3109 Timberline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
Some of 3109 Timberline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
3109 Timberline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.