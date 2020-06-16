3109 Timberline Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location for this 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse. Large living room with fireplace, eat in kitchen and a flex room that can be another living area, formal dining or study! Extra storage space up stairs. Half bathroom down. All bedrooms up