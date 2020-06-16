All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:29 AM

2941 Columbine Drive

Location

2941 Columbine Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Oak Creek Estates Grapevine

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,065 sq ft, 1 story home in Grapevine! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 Columbine Drive have any available units?
2941 Columbine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
Is 2941 Columbine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Columbine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Columbine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2941 Columbine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2941 Columbine Drive offer parking?
No, 2941 Columbine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2941 Columbine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2941 Columbine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Columbine Drive have a pool?
No, 2941 Columbine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Columbine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2941 Columbine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Columbine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2941 Columbine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2941 Columbine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2941 Columbine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

