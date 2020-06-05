Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2928 Brookshire Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2928 Brookshire Drive
2928 Brookshire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2928 Brookshire Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Oak Creek Estates Grapevine
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Charming 3-2-2 in GCISD. Location is great, close to schools, restaurants and shopping. Come see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2928 Brookshire Drive have any available units?
2928 Brookshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
Grapevine, TX
.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
Grapevine Rent Report
.
Is 2928 Brookshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Brookshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Brookshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2928 Brookshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
pet friendly listings in Grapevine
.
Does 2928 Brookshire Drive offer parking?
No, 2928 Brookshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2928 Brookshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Brookshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Brookshire Drive have a pool?
No, 2928 Brookshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Brookshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2928 Brookshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Brookshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 Brookshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2928 Brookshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2928 Brookshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
