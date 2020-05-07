2923 Peninsula Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport game room parking bbq/grill

Mountain Chalet style resort living with walls of glass overlooking Lake Grapevine in Carroll ISD. Open plan with 2 story beam accent cathedral ceilings, extensive hardwoods in spacious living, saltillo floors in kitchen & dining, tile in baths, 2 stone FP in gameroom & family room. MBR up has hdwds, 2 WI closets, sitting area, shower for 2. Down 2 BR's with 6ft closets & corner windows, hall bath & utility. Enjoy stargazing from loft above study, incredible views from both decks. WOW 25X32 tree top deck, bring your kayak to this low maintenance fenced half acre lot backing to lake & nature trails. Ample parking in circular drive & down side drive under carport. Tenant vacates June 15