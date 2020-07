Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Carroll ISD!! Minutes away from Lake Grapevine, shopping, 10-15 mins from DFW airport. This beautifully updated 3.2.2 with hardwood floors and updates throughout. Open concept kitchen w SS appliances and granite countertops.2 living areas and a formal dining may be used as an office or play area. Newer Barn or storage in the back for a workshop, man cave. Covered patio, pool-spa perfect for Tx summers and entertaining. Pool redone last summer, new roof and gutters replaced recently.