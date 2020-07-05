All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2901 Panhandle Drive

Location

2901 Panhandle Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained home in Carroll ISD; Split bedroom arrangement for maximum privacy! Large backyard. See photos for floorplan. Pets approved on a case-by-case basis. No Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Panhandle Drive have any available units?
2901 Panhandle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Panhandle Drive have?
Some of 2901 Panhandle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Panhandle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Panhandle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Panhandle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Panhandle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Panhandle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Panhandle Drive offers parking.
Does 2901 Panhandle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 Panhandle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Panhandle Drive have a pool?
No, 2901 Panhandle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Panhandle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2901 Panhandle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Panhandle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 Panhandle Drive has units with dishwashers.

