2804 Canyon Drive

Location

2804 Canyon Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Oak Creek Estates Grapevine

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mission Style home in an established area of Grapevine! Corner Lot! Private fenced backyard with plush grass and landscaping. Oversized master suite! Granite counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms! Tile floors in kitchen! Covered breezeway as you walk up to the home perfect for entertaining! Double oven in the kitchen, electric cook-top. Extra large family room with a wood burning fireplace opening to the elegant formal dining room. Large windows providing natural light throughout. Lawn care included! All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 a month, due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Canyon Drive have any available units?
2804 Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Canyon Drive have?
Some of 2804 Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2804 Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 2804 Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 2804 Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2804 Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

