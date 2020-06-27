2804 Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Mission Style home in an established area of Grapevine! Corner Lot! Private fenced backyard with plush grass and landscaping. Oversized master suite! Granite counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms! Tile floors in kitchen! Covered breezeway as you walk up to the home perfect for entertaining! Double oven in the kitchen, electric cook-top. Extra large family room with a wood burning fireplace opening to the elegant formal dining room. Large windows providing natural light throughout. Lawn care included! All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 a month, due with rent.