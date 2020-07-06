2802 Southwood Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Amazing Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with Pool and Spa Located in a Cul-De-Sac with Award Winning Carroll ISD Schools!! Gorgeous Hardwood Floors in Master Suite and Living Areas. Large Master Bath with Spacious Walk in Closet. The Formal Dining Room Could be Used as an Office or Study. Large Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar is Perfect for Entertaining Friends and Family. Backyard has Covered Patio, Pool and Spa. Just Minutes from Lake Grapevine as Well as the Upscale Amenities of Southlake Town Square.