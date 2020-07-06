All apartments in Grapevine
2802 Southwood Court
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:41 PM

2802 Southwood Court

2802 Southwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2802 Southwood Court, Grapevine, TX 76051
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with Pool and Spa Located in a Cul-De-Sac with Award Winning Carroll ISD Schools!! Gorgeous Hardwood Floors in Master Suite and Living Areas. Large Master Bath with Spacious Walk in Closet. The Formal Dining Room Could be Used as an Office or Study. Large Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar is Perfect for Entertaining Friends and Family. Backyard has Covered Patio, Pool and Spa. Just Minutes from Lake Grapevine as Well as the Upscale Amenities of Southlake Town Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Southwood Court have any available units?
2802 Southwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 Southwood Court have?
Some of 2802 Southwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Southwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Southwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Southwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2802 Southwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2802 Southwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Southwood Court offers parking.
Does 2802 Southwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Southwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Southwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 2802 Southwood Court has a pool.
Does 2802 Southwood Court have accessible units?
No, 2802 Southwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Southwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 Southwood Court has units with dishwashers.

