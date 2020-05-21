All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated January 10 2020 at 4:16 PM

2731 Kimberly Drive

2731 Kimberly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2731 Kimberly Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Kimberly Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,286 sq ft, 1 story home in Grapevine! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Kimberly Drive have any available units?
2731 Kimberly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2731 Kimberly Drive have?
Some of 2731 Kimberly Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2731 Kimberly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Kimberly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Kimberly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2731 Kimberly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2731 Kimberly Drive offer parking?
No, 2731 Kimberly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2731 Kimberly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 Kimberly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Kimberly Drive have a pool?
No, 2731 Kimberly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2731 Kimberly Drive have accessible units?
No, 2731 Kimberly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Kimberly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2731 Kimberly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

