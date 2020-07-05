Rent Calculator
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:09 AM
2706 Summit Ridge Street
2706 Summit Ridge Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2706 Summit Ridge Street, Grapevine, TX 76051
Trail Lake
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CHARMING GRAPEVINE HOME IN CARROLL ISD!! 3-2.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2706 Summit Ridge Street have any available units?
2706 Summit Ridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grapevine, TX
.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grapevine Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2706 Summit Ridge Street have?
Some of 2706 Summit Ridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2706 Summit Ridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Summit Ridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Summit Ridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Summit Ridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grapevine
.
Does 2706 Summit Ridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Summit Ridge Street offers parking.
Does 2706 Summit Ridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Summit Ridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Summit Ridge Street have a pool?
No, 2706 Summit Ridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Summit Ridge Street have accessible units?
No, 2706 Summit Ridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Summit Ridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 Summit Ridge Street has units with dishwashers.
