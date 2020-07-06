All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:39 PM

2705 Cliffwood Drive

2705 Cliffwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Cliffwood Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Carroll ISD Schools. Beautifully updated & move-in ready. This gorgeous single story home features an open floor plan with spacious living area, formal dining, playroom & office. Features include plantation shutters, crown molding, arched entries, updated kitchen with granite counters, island, custom back splash, under cabinet lighting and SS appliances. Split bedroom floor plan with secondary bedrooms & play area. Private master suite features stone counter, dual sinks, tile floor & walk-in closet. 3 car garage with epoxy coated floor. All information deemed accurate, tenant and tenants agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Cliffwood Drive have any available units?
2705 Cliffwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 Cliffwood Drive have?
Some of 2705 Cliffwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Cliffwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Cliffwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Cliffwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2705 Cliffwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2705 Cliffwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Cliffwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2705 Cliffwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Cliffwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Cliffwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2705 Cliffwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Cliffwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2705 Cliffwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Cliffwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 Cliffwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

