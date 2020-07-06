2705 Cliffwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Carroll ISD Schools. Beautifully updated & move-in ready. This gorgeous single story home features an open floor plan with spacious living area, formal dining, playroom & office. Features include plantation shutters, crown molding, arched entries, updated kitchen with granite counters, island, custom back splash, under cabinet lighting and SS appliances. Split bedroom floor plan with secondary bedrooms & play area. Private master suite features stone counter, dual sinks, tile floor & walk-in closet. 3 car garage with epoxy coated floor. All information deemed accurate, tenant and tenants agent to verify all information.