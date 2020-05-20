All apartments in Grapevine
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826

2701 North Grapevine Mills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2701 North Grapevine Mills Boulevard, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2nd floor 1b/1b (800 sq.ft) $875 Fully renovated!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 have any available units?
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
Is 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 offers parking.
Does 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 have a pool?
No, 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 have accessible units?
No, 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 826 does not have units with air conditioning.

