2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814

2701 North Grapevine Mills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2701 North Grapevine Mills Boulevard, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
$895 New cabinets, faux wood flooring, granite counter tops, new lighting, fixtures, 2 blinds and custom paint!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 have any available units?
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
Is 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 offers parking.
Does 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 have a pool?
No, 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 have accessible units?
No, 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd Unit: 814 does not have units with air conditioning.

